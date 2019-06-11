Lifelong Alaska resident Willie Christensen was born in Cordova, Alaska, on Feb. 16, 1952. Sadly, at the age of 67, Willie died in his home in Sutton, Alaska.
Willie was loved as a son, husband, father, brother and friend of many. Willie loved life; he was a bright light when he entered a room. He had an infectious laugh and unique, irreplaceable sense of humor.
Willie enjoyed spending his time outdoors, working and playing. He loved bonfires, four-wheeling and riding on snowmachines - but his favorite pastime was spending time with those he loved, fishing in Unalakleet, Alaska.
He will be deeply missed, as he was so loved by all. He leaves to mourn his passing his loving wife of 27 years, Theresa "TC" Christensen of Sutton; children, Angel Strik (Phil) of Peru, Ind., Lainey Petersen of Palmer, Alaska, Billy Christensen (Heather) of Wasilla, Alaska, and Calla Mae Christensen of Palmer; and stepchildren, Cheri, Anthony (T.J.) and Heather Hall.
Willie had several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; siblings, Barbara Crossen, Peggelee Kendro, Kelly Christensen, Sheila McDonald and Carl McDonald; nieces; nephews, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father, James Christensen; his mother, Margaret McDonald; stepfather, Roger McDonald; brothers, Wesley John Milton and Robert Christensen; and lifelong best friend, John Sarren.
Services will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at King's Chapel, 1701 North Lucille Street, Wasilla, AK, 99654. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m., and the memorial will begin at 3 p.m., with Pastor Vince officiating. Immediately following the service, the family invites friends to continue a celebration of Willie's life in fellowship at Klondike Mike's in Palmer. Please note that this is self-pay, but we would love to have you; come celebrate Willie's life and remembrance with us.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on June 11, 2019