William Douglas Butler, a longtime Alaskan, passed away on June 30, 2019, at the age of 83. He was born on March 7, 1936, in Minneapolis, Minn., to Earle and Violet Butler.
Bill graduated from Anoka High School in Anoka, Minn., and attended the University of Minnesota, graduating with a degree in agriculture education. He moved to Alaska in 1962 to teach science and agriculture, first at Wasilla High School and then at Palmer High School. He received a degree in education administration from the University of Alaska Anchorage in 1967, and became principal of Palmer High School, a position he held for 15 years. After retirement, he taught education classes at Mat-Su College and supervised student teachers.
Bill met his wife, Martha, in Palmer, where she was an elementary teacher. They married on July 23, 1966, and had three children. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Ron. He is survived by Martha, his wife of 53 years; and their three children, Jayne of Kenai, Alaska, with her husband, Martin Fallon and their children, Leah, Gregory and Teresa; Mitchell of Westford, Mass., with his wife, Denise and their children Henry, Louisa and Charles; and Leanna of Fallon, Nev., with her husband Don Bradford, and their children, Levi and Caroline; he is also survived by his sister, Merlee Purrmann of Frankfurt, Germany; and extended family in Minnesota.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Sept. 15, 2019