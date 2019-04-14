Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Judge William Hallam Fuld passed away on Nov. 13, 2018, after a long battle against pancreatic cancer surrounded by his beloved family in Anchorage, Alaska.

Bill was born to Ethel and Moritz Fuld in Manhattan on Sept. 2, 1938. Bill attended the Bronx High School of Science and Columbia College and Columbia Law School. He drove across the U.S. in 1963, seeking adventure in the new state of Alaska. After clerking in Fairbanks for Judge Jay Rabinowitz, Bill decided to stay in Alaska, falling in love with the state and its people.

Bill joined a law firm in Anchorage, which eventually became variations on the firm of Kay, Christie, Fuld & Saville. In 1983, Bill became a judge. He fully retired only a few months ago to focus on his battle with cancer after originally partially retiring in 1999.

Bill was known around town as "Judge Fuld" or "Coach Fuld" from his days coaching youth soccer. He was active, adventurous, tough and fearless. He enjoyed biking, hiking and long ski runs at Alyeska. He rode his bike nearly every day down the Tony Knowles Coastal Trail and enjoyed long walks with his wife, often accompanied by a family dog. He loved travel, both in and around Alaska, especially as a judge, which allowed him to see and serve the various small towns and Bush villages throughout the state. Of all, his greatest joy in life was adventure with family and friends. He drove the Alcan Highway - at least 20 times - often with one of his children, his wife or a friend. He kayaked and camped throughout Alaska, adored various family pets including his beloved Husky "Duke" and cat "Cruiser" and continued to travel the globe into his late 70s.

Bill is survived by his wife of 39 years, Gerri Pryme; his son, Ethan Fuld of Stuttgart, Germany; his daughter, Ilana (Dan) Kerschbaum of Anchorage; his youngest son, Billy Fuld (Alaina) of Seattle, Wash.; and four grandsons, Matthias, Jonas, Leo and Roman. He also leaves a cousin, Eric (Mafalda) Neikrug of Sarasota, who grew up with Bill and is like a brother to him.

All who encountered Bill will remember his pragmatism, humor, patience and love of his family, nature and animals. Many will recall bumping into Bill around town, or in Girdwood, usually with a bright green neck warmer atop his head and a gentle smile for all. He was a true Alaskan, who died in the land he loved, after a fulfilling career and a rich family life. He never stressed, never showed fear, even when facing death. He will be immensely and tirelessly missed, especially by his loving family who now think of him in Heaven skiing and biking with God.

A celebration of life will be held on June 15, 2019, in Anchorage. Please email [email protected] to RSVP and for further details.

