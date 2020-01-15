William Anthony Heresa, 54, died on Dec. 28, 2019, at home in Anchorage, Alaska.
A Service will be at 11 a.m. on Jan. 18, 2020, at Our Lady of Guadalupe, 3900 Wisconsin Street in Anchorage. Father Grodecki will officiate.
William was born on March 6, 1965 in Lihue, Kauai, Hawaii. He moved to Alaska in 1977, and graduated from West High school in Anchorage in 1983. He also earned his travel agent certification from Anchorage Travel Academy. He served in the U.S. Navy from October 1988 - October 1994. He's been working for the U.S. Postal Service as a mail handler/equipment operator since 1997, for 22 years of service.
He loved going to the movies, especially comedies. He loved baseball (Chicago Cubs), hockey (Chicago Blackhawks) and football.
William had such a big heart. His dream was to return to his roots and spend the rest of his life with his family in Kauai. He wanted to own a home there and fill it with his love of cats and dogs, especially pit bulls.
He is preceded in death by stepfather, William T. Barry; father, William C. Heresa; grandparents, Crescencia and Fred Lopez; aunt, Hazel V. Rellin; aunt, April J. Rellin; and cousin, Kevin J. Kaminski.
William is survived by mother, Dolores "Dolly" Barry; aunts, Martha (Dennis) Kaminski of Chicago, Ill., Annie Rellin-Lihue of Hawaii, Sheila (Ralph) Schmarje of Tempa, Ariz., Carmela Cabacungan of Lihue, Hawaii, and Novella (Lawrence) Natividad of Waimea, Hawaii; uncles, Timothy Laranio and Wayne (Leilani) Laranio of Kapaa, Hawaii; and numerous more aunts, uncles and cousins.
His ashes will be interred at Kauai Veterans Cemetery in Hanapepe, Kauai.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dolores Barry, 14978 N 58 East Avenue, Collinsville, OK 74021-5761.
Arrangements are by Legacy Witzleben Funeral Home. To share words of comfort with the family, please visit www.legacyalaska.com.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Jan. 15, 2020