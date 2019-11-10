Guest Book View Sign Service Information Evergreen Memorial Chapel 737 E St Anchorage , AK 99501 (907)-279-5477 Funeral service 1:00 PM Evergreen Memorial Chapel 737 E St Anchorage , AK 99501 View Map Burial 3:00 PM Anchorage Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

William Gilbert Johnson, age 85, of Anchorage, Alaska, passed away on Nov. 4, 2019.

The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Evergreen Memorial Chapel at 1:00 p.m., to be followed by burial services at 3:00 p.m. at the Anchorage Cemetery.

Daxeintein and Ghooch Oox'u of the Kaagwaantaan Drum House, he was born in Juneau, Alaska to Elizabeth (Williams) and William G. Johnson. He attended elementary school in Juneau, grade school in Douglas and Skagway and high school at Sheldon Jackson High School. He was raised in Juneau with three sisters and two brothers after his father died in 1934.

William was married to Ramona Johnson (Booth) on December 22, 1956, they were married 63 years.

William worked as Grants Specialist for the BIA (he called it Bossing Indians Around) for 26 years. He enjoyed music, jokes and storytelling; he loved to make people laugh. He was also actively involved in the Baha'I Faith.

William is preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth (Williams) and William G. Johnson; son, Kevin Johnson; sisters, Elizabeth Fred, Frances and Lillian Johnson; brothers, Charles and Eugene Johnson; nieces, Sally and Patricia Fred; nephews, Calvin and Eugene Fred.

William is survived by Ramona Johnson; sons, David and Randy (Rhea) Johnson; grandchildren, Cory Johnson, Cayle Johnson, Cameron Johnson and Leana (Richard) Kerle; numerous nieces and nephews; and other family and friends.

