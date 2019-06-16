Guest Book View Sign Service Information Evergreen Memorial Chapel - Anchorage 737 E Street Anchorage , AK 99501 (907)-279-5477 Memorial service 11:30 AM Real Life Church 10697 E. Palmer-Wasilla Highway View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. William "Bill" Resinger, 75, of Palmer, Alaska, died on May 21, 2019. In the afternoon of May 21, 2019, Bill and two friends were flightseeing in Prince William Sound enjoying the beauty of God's magnificent creation when the plane unexpectedly crashed near Valdez, Alaska, and Bill entered into the glory of God's presence.

He was born in Titusville, Pa., on Jan. 28, 1944, son of the late Willard and Sarah Ruth (May) Resinger. He attended the Titusville schools, graduating in 1962.

Born with a keen mind and a love for music, he pondered what path he should take to best serve God with the abilities he had been given. After much consideration, he decided to pursue the field of medicine.

He completed his undergraduate studies at Allegheny College in Meadville, Pa., and his postgraduate studies at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, where he received his doctorate in medicine. Returning to his hometown, he spent the next six years working in the Emergency Department of a local hospital. It was there that he me "the love of his life," Edrea "Edie" Boyce, a Registered Nurse. They were married two years later on April 15, 1972. Through the years their shared faith in Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior has been the foundation of their marriage and lives.

Later in 1972, Bill entered the United Sates Army National Guard for a period of six years, being honorably discharged in 1978.

Near the end of 1978, Bill and his wife moved to Ann Arbor, Mich., where he attended the

Their final move was to the great state of Alaska in 1984. Bill worked at Palmer Valley Hospital as a Radiologist until his retirement in 2003.

Bill was very active in the Northern Light Chapel and served as Elder for many years until the present. As a member of the church's worship team, he regularly shared the musical abilities God had given him, playing the organ, keyboard, harmonica and trumpet. He always played with God in mind, to honor Him.

Over the years, Bill was privileged to serve on the Boards of several organizations: HeartReach Center, Wasilla, Alaska; The Alaska State Medical Board; Town and Country Manor, a retirement center in Santa Ana, Calif.; and Simpson University in Redding, Calif. Bill had many interests and hobbies, three of which were building and flying radio controlled airplanes, photography and raising fish.

Bill was one of God's faithful servants. Described by those who knew him, he was knowledgeable, humble, compassionate, kind, generous, caring, helpful and witty. He was dearly loved by his family and friends, and will be immensely missed.

Bill is survived by his loving wife, Edie, of 47 years; three sisters-in-law, Carol Ellis of Naples, Fla., Pat Collier of Palmer, Alaska, and Dottie Resinger of DuBois, Pa.; niece, Lisa Ellis of East Hampton, N.Y.; nephew, Duane Ellis of Fort Collins, Colo.; and cousins, Holly Moseley, David Resinger, Leann Walker, Gary Schwartz and Jeremy Schwartz, all of Pennsylvania.

A Memorial Service followed by a fellowship meal will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Real Life Church, 10697 East Palmer-Wasilla Highway, near Palmer.

A private interment will be held at an earlier date at the Palmer Pioneer Cemetery, Palmer.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill Resinger's memory may be made to the HeartReach Center, 865 South Seward-Meridian Parkway, Wasilla, AK 99654.



