William Robert "Bill" Conkey died peacefully at home on March 31, 2019, after an extended illness.

Bill was raised in Spokane, Wash., but moved to Bellingham, Wash., in 1975, where he met his wife of 38 years, Patricia Dooley. They moved to Seattle, Wash., in 1980, and then to Anchorage, Alaska, in 1984.

Bill loved to cook and to feed both friends and strangers. He made a living as a cook and kitchen manager for many years. He returned to school and became an accountant in his 40s, working in Anchorage and in Nome, Alaska. He started his own business in Anchorage in 2010. This was a dream of his and he was proud of his business: WRConkey's Accounting Service.

He leaves behind his wife and a small community of devoted friends and customers.

Per his instructions, there will not be any memorial services and his ashes will be put "somewhere with a nice view."

Donations may be made in his name to Providence Hospice, c/o Providence Alaska Foundation.

