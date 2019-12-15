Bill was born August 25, 1934 in The Hague, Netherlands and he passed away December 9, 2019 in Portland. He served in the U.S. Army and was a graduate of the University of Washington - School of Economics.



Bill is survived by his wife, Elena Schouten; daughters, Dina Farrell and her husband, Mike and Beverly Pierce and her husband, Mark: son, William A. Schouten; sister, Corry Stevens; brother, Hans Schouten; grandchildren, Derrick Losli and Maddox Schouten; and other relatives including those in the Netherlands.



A private service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Mt. Scott Funeral Home, S.E. 59th and S.E. Foster Rd., Portland, Oregon. Interment will follow in Willamette National Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, please direct any gifts to Pancreatic Cancer at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.

