Obituary Guest Book View Sign

William "Bill" Kaas was born in Richland, Wash., in 1948. He graduated from Col High in 1967. He proudly served in the Air Force from 1968-1972, and then moved to Anchorage, Alaska. He worked at the Anchorage Police Department from 1973-2009, were he was a Sergeant for many of those years. He had a profound devotion to the police profession and the brothers and sisters he served with. Being a "daddy" was one of his proudest accomplishments and he was an incredible father and husband. He recently moved to St. George, Utah, where he suffered numerous health issues and passed away. He will be missed for eternity. A celebration of life will be held in Alaska in June 2019.

Bill was preceded in death his father, George Kaas; his mother, Helen Pyle Kaas; and his sister, Dawn Manis. He is survived by his wife, Jean Mills; daughters, Kellie Kaas, Michelle Coffman, Renae Kaas and Lynsey Kaas; sisters, Karen Foster and Sharon Demiter; and brother, Steve Kaas. He had eight grandchildren: James, Kailyn, Tyler, Whitley, Trinitie, Karter, Bella and Jaxx.

Rest in Peace X-31



William "Bill" Kaas was born in Richland, Wash., in 1948. He graduated from Col High in 1967. He proudly served in the Air Force from 1968-1972, and then moved to Anchorage, Alaska. He worked at the Anchorage Police Department from 1973-2009, were he was a Sergeant for many of those years. He had a profound devotion to the police profession and the brothers and sisters he served with. Being a "daddy" was one of his proudest accomplishments and he was an incredible father and husband. He recently moved to St. George, Utah, where he suffered numerous health issues and passed away. He will be missed for eternity. A celebration of life will be held in Alaska in June 2019.Bill was preceded in death his father, George Kaas; his mother, Helen Pyle Kaas; and his sister, Dawn Manis. He is survived by his wife, Jean Mills; daughters, Kellie Kaas, Michelle Coffman, Renae Kaas and Lynsey Kaas; sisters, Karen Foster and Sharon Demiter; and brother, Steve Kaas. He had eight grandchildren: James, Kailyn, Tyler, Whitley, Trinitie, Karter, Bella and Jaxx.Rest in Peace X-31 Published in Anchorage Daily News on Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close