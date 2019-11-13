William Timmons

William Timmons, 72, passed away on Nov. 4, 2019, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at the VFW Post 9978, 101 Oklahoma Street in Anchorage, Alaska. Interment of cremated remains with military honors will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Ft. Richardson National Cemetery. Please meet at the Ft. Richardson gate by 2:10 p.m. to form the procession. Arrangements are with Cremation Society of Alaska.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Nov. 13, 2019
