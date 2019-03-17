Willie Fay Hamilton passed away at Providence Medical Center on March 10, 2019, at noon. I was beside him as he peacefully stopped breathing. Little Willie, as he was known to his friends, Billy, as he was known to his mom and me, lived in Alaska for all of his adult life and loved this place like no other. He was known from one end of this great state to the other!
A little guy with a super-sized heart, Little Willie worked his way from fishing boats to canneries to event planning companies and was a hard working son of a gun. He loved his friends and was known to take down people three times his size if they were threatened or harassed. He owned what he could carry and would gladly give any of it to someone he thought they needed it more than he. He lived his life the way he wanted to and loved it!
Thank you so much to everyone at Providence for caring for my brother and helping make his last days as easy as possible. Thank you Jim Kramer for taking care of him while I was away. And thanks to all of you that visited him or called every day, sometimes twice a day! Billy's mom, Dollie, and I will forever be grateful for the love you gave him.
All my love, his sister Donna.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019