Reverend Yolanda Ackers Carr, daughter of the late Chester and Olivia Ackers, was born on July 1, 1932, in Gramercy, La. She attended Gramercy Elementary School and graduated from Cypress Grove High School; she continued her vocational training at Alaska Opportunities Industrialization Center. She united in holy matrimony to Leander P. Carr in September 1950-1973. This union was blessed with six children.
Rev. Yolanda A. Carr was an active member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church since 1972, where she held many positions. As a result of her generous spirit and pleasant personality, she was loved by many and affectionately given the nickname of "Momma Carr." Prior to retirement, she worked many years at Alaska Children Service as a counselor/housemother.
She lived a beautiful life and had the opportunity to travel around the world and continued to do so until she was no longer able. Her living was not in vain, she used it a witness for the Lord and touched many lives along the way and her influences will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her.
She quietly departed this life on Monday, April 1, 2019, at her residence with her family in Anchorage, Alaska.
She was preceded in death by her son, Leander P. Carr Jr.; and sister, Lorena Armont.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children, Eve M. Carr, Pamela Tirzah Idahosa, Nathan Wayne Carr, Yolanda Benita White and Olivia Lynn Carr-Odom (Richard Glenn Odom); her brother, Alton Ackers (Beatrice); and a host of devoted grandchildren to great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 855 East 20th Street in Anchorage, on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., with service beginning at 12 p.m. Rev. Yolanda A. Carr will be laid to rest at Legacy Heritage Chapel Angelus, 440 East Klatt Road in Anchorage, on Friday, May 10, 2019, at noon.
Legacy Funeral Home-Heritage Chapel at Angelus
440 E. Klatt Road
Anchorage, AK 99515
907-336-3338
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Apr. 12, 2019