Service Information Janssen's Alaska Cremation Center 3804 Spenard Road Anchorage , AK 99517 (907)-279-3741

Yvonne Rae Keller was born on June 14, 1944, in East Chicago, Ind. She was born in St. Catherine Hospital to Hugh and Norma Jean Keller.

Yvonne had lived in Alaska since the 1970s, and worked for the school district until she retired. Yvonne came to Alaska with her ex-husband. She had the opportunity to travel the state and fell in love with the outdoors and Alaska scenery. She found that her love for Alaska created an adventure chaser in her soul.

Yvonne and her parents spent a lot of their golden years traveling together prior to her parents passing away in 2007. They were able to go to China, Thailand, Europe, Italy, France, Germany, Peru, Mexico, and Canada. After her parents passed away, Yvonne found comfort and friendships dear to her heart in Alaska. She cherished most her friend (sister) Loretta Silva and dear friend Larry Davis. Yvonne found comfort in her roommate Jeff Hendricks and will always appreciate the companion he became to her. They shared a bond that only the two of them understand.

Yvonne was a member of TOPS and encourages all women that struggle with weight issues to please join and take it one day at a time. She was proud that she was able to lose over 100lbs and keep it off. She credits the support she received from this group to her success.

Yvonne wants to thank her caregivers that assisted her with her health issues for the past five years. If it wasn't for them, she doesn't know what she would have done. They helped her with day-to-day tasks and stood by her when she was in the hospital every day. They never left her side.

Yvonne died on Oct. 28, 2019, and will now join her parents Hugh and Norma Keller in Heaven. She leaves behind her Alaska family: Loretta, Larry, Jeff and the many friends/family in Alaska. Yvonne sends special love to Imelda, Lua and Tee - they stood by her even when she couldn't stand on her own. Yvonne thanks Valerie for staying on top of her care and helping her stay independent for so long. Yvonne thanks the State of Hawaii for all the adventures she shared with friends and family there. Yvonne sends love to Sand Pebble, her special fur baby that kept her going every day. She thanks all her friends for the laughs, great times and fellowship.

Remember the adventure and stay true to yourself. I'll send you a text when I get where I am going! Love you Loretta!



Published in Anchorage Daily News on Oct. 30, 2019

