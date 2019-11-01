Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Zacharia J. Simonsen. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM Ismay Community Church Send Flowers Obituary

Zacharia passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 4, 2019, at his home in Anchorage, Alaska. He was born on Aug. 31, 1983, in Hamilton, Mont., to Ralph and Karen Simonsen.

Zach's childhood years were spent in Victor, Mont., where he graduated from high school in 2002. In 2003, Zach moved to Alaska, where he completed training in heavy equipment operations. He worked on the Alaska North Slope for a few years prior to taking a heavy equipment job with the Municipality of Anchorage, then transferring to the Port of Anchorage.

Zacharia's greatest pleasure was riding his motorcycle throughout Alaska and parts of Canada, with a recent round-trip ride to Montana in July 2019.

Zacharia leaves behind his parents, Ralph and Karen of Ismay, Mont.; brothers, Quentin of Emigrant, Mont., and Jeremy of Ismay; paternal grandmother, Irene Simonsen of Victor; three aunts; nine uncles; and many cousins and very good friends.

A Memorial Service will take place on Nov. 25, 2019, at the Ismay Community Church at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Zacharia to St. Jude's Children Hospital or the . Zacharia passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 4, 2019, at his home in Anchorage, Alaska. He was born on Aug. 31, 1983, in Hamilton, Mont., to Ralph and Karen Simonsen.Zach's childhood years were spent in Victor, Mont., where he graduated from high school in 2002. In 2003, Zach moved to Alaska, where he completed training in heavy equipment operations. He worked on the Alaska North Slope for a few years prior to taking a heavy equipment job with the Municipality of Anchorage, then transferring to the Port of Anchorage.Zacharia's greatest pleasure was riding his motorcycle throughout Alaska and parts of Canada, with a recent round-trip ride to Montana in July 2019.Zacharia leaves behind his parents, Ralph and Karen of Ismay, Mont.; brothers, Quentin of Emigrant, Mont., and Jeremy of Ismay; paternal grandmother, Irene Simonsen of Victor; three aunts; nine uncles; and many cousins and very good friends.A Memorial Service will take place on Nov. 25, 2019, at the Ismay Community Church at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Zacharia to St. Jude's Children Hospital or the . Published in Anchorage Daily News on Nov. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations