Zacharia passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 4, 2019, at his home in Anchorage, Alaska. He was born on Aug. 31, 1983, in Hamilton, Mont., to Ralph and Karen Simonsen.
Zach's childhood years were spent in Victor, Mont., where he graduated from high school in 2002. In 2003, Zach moved to Alaska, where he completed training in heavy equipment operations. He worked on the Alaska North Slope for a few years prior to taking a heavy equipment job with the Municipality of Anchorage, then transferring to the Port of Anchorage.
Zacharia's greatest pleasure was riding his motorcycle throughout Alaska and parts of Canada, with a recent round-trip ride to Montana in July 2019.
Zacharia leaves behind his parents, Ralph and Karen of Ismay, Mont.; brothers, Quentin of Emigrant, Mont., and Jeremy of Ismay; paternal grandmother, Irene Simonsen of Victor; three aunts; nine uncles; and many cousins and very good friends.
A Memorial Service will take place on Nov. 25, 2019, at the Ismay Community Church at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Zacharia to St. Jude's Children Hospital or the .
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Nov. 1, 2019