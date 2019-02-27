Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Zola has passed into God's Home, to be in his care until her husband David joins her there.

Zola was born in Maryland. When her first husband, Ed Petry, a Coast Guard retiree, passed away, she moved to Alaska to be near her children. She soon met David and they married on Sept. 11, 1982. They shared 36 wonderful years together. Zola and David loved traveling, meeting and making many friends over the years.

In 1998, after years of traveling the country in their RV, they settled down in Palmer, Alaska. Zola was a wonderful homemaker and loved gardening. She won an award from the City of Palmer for her beautiful home and garden.

She is survived by her daughter, Zola M. Nutgrass and husband Jim; stepson, Timouthy D. Brown and wife Marji; stepson, Gerald T. Brown and family; stepdaughter, Cynthia A. Gau and husband John; grandson, James E. Wheeler and wife Alice; grandson, Dennis A. Wheeler and wife Liesl; granddaughter, Marci A. Clark and husband Rick; granddaughter, Brittany L. Petry and husband Julian; she also has 36 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Zola's ashes will be spread at Hatchers Pass, one of her most favorite places. Zola has passed into God's Home, to be in his care until her husband David joins her there.Zola was born in Maryland. When her first husband, Ed Petry, a Coast Guard retiree, passed away, she moved to Alaska to be near her children. She soon met David and they married on Sept. 11, 1982. They shared 36 wonderful years together. Zola and David loved traveling, meeting and making many friends over the years.In 1998, after years of traveling the country in their RV, they settled down in Palmer, Alaska. Zola was a wonderful homemaker and loved gardening. She won an award from the City of Palmer for her beautiful home and garden.She is survived by her daughter, Zola M. Nutgrass and husband Jim; stepson, Timouthy D. Brown and wife Marji; stepson, Gerald T. Brown and family; stepdaughter, Cynthia A. Gau and husband John; grandson, James E. Wheeler and wife Alice; grandson, Dennis A. Wheeler and wife Liesl; granddaughter, Marci A. Clark and husband Rick; granddaughter, Brittany L. Petry and husband Julian; she also has 36 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.Zola's ashes will be spread at Hatchers Pass, one of her most favorite places. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Feb. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close