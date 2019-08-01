Van Andrews
Jackson - Funeral Services for Mr. Van Andrews, 54, who went Home to be with his Savior on July 30, 2019, will be conducted Saturday morning at 11 o'clock from the Matlock Baptist Church. Rev. Dale Reeves and Rev. Brandon L. Fulmer officiating. Interment in Wesley Chapel Cemetery.
Van was a lifelong resident of Jackson who loved his family and many friends whom he enjoyed hosting. He was a member of Matlock Baptist Church and was a Travel Agent with Aggressor Adventures. Van was predeceased by his mother, Laraine Andrews.
Survivors include his father, Mike Andrews, two brothers, Lee (DeAnne) Andrews and Gary (Beverly) Andrews, all of Jackson; four nieces, Meighan Stacey, Kelsey Andrews, Hanna Andrews and Katie Andrews; three nephews, Daniel Andrews, Gary Andrews and Beau Andrews; a great niece, LilyAnne Stacey; a great nephew, Wade Andrews.
Pallbearers will be Andy Foreman, Mike McNeal, Paul Larkin, Mike Plummer, Junie Greene and Chris Kerko.
The family will receive friends at funeral home Friday evening from 6 until 8.
Memorials may be made to the Matlock Baptist Church Building Fund, 980 Main Street, Jackson, SC 29831.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Aug. 1, 2019