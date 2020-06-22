Or Copy this URL to Share

Van Lanham

AIKEN - Mr. Van Lanham, age 78, of 1331 Congress Dr., NW , entered into eternal rest, Sunday, June 21, 2020 at his residence. Funeral arrangements to be announced at a later date. Friends may call the residence or Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home, 126 Fairfield St. SE, Aiken, SC 29801 @803-649-6123.



