Van Lanham

Aiken - Mr. Van Lanham, age 78, passed away Sunday June 21, 2020 at his residence. Graveside services will be held 11 AM Saturday June 27, 2020 at Pine Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Van leaves to cherish his memory: daughters, Star Moreman and Geana Jackson; sons, Anthony Fraley, Jerome Carree, and Dewayne Lanham; sister, Virginia Lanham Samuels; other relatives and loving friends.

Friends may call JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St. SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803-649-6123 from 6-8 PM Friday.



