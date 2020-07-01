A'La Perle Ashley Hickman
Aiken - Age 99, entered into eternal rest on Mon., June 29, 2020. A viewing will be held on today from 3 PM-6 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the A'La Perle Hickman Scholarship Fund made payable to Iota Lambda Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., P.O. Box 3253, Aiken, SC 29802.
MILLER'S FUNERAL HOME,
136 Kershaw St., SE - Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-2055 - www.millersfuneralhome.net
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Jul. 1, 2020.