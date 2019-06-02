Aaron James 'Jim' Brown
AIKEN - Aaron James "Jim" Brown, 86, husband of 60 years to the late Mae Chastain Brown, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019 in his home.
A native of Alton, IL, Jim was a son of the late Aaron and Louise Lawrence Brown. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force serving in Korea. Jim was an architect and worked with Paul Rudolph in New York and later with Stevens & Wilkinson Architects in Columbia, SC. He enjoyed the outdoors and was a motorcycle and car racing enthusiast.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Brian Lamartine Brown and Leslie, Fullerton, CA; his grandson, Seamus Lamartine Brown, Fullerton, CA; a sister, June Taylor Crain, Sebastian, FL; a brother, Robert Brown, Bethalto, IL.
The funeral service will be Tuesday afternoon, June 4th at 2 o'clock at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home with Pastor Ken McDonald officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
A graveside service will be Thursday morning, June 6th at 11 o'clock CST in Pine Crest Cemetery, Jackson, AL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the ().
