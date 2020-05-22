Aaron S. Cue

Aiken - Graveside services for Mr. Aaron S. Cue, of 325 Hampton Ave. NW, who passed away Wednesday May 20, 2020 at Emory Hospital in Atlanta, Ga, will be held 1 PM Sunday May 24, 2020 at Jessamine Memorial Gardens, 625 Allison St, Aiken, SC.

Aaron was preceded in death by his parents, Jarome and Shirley B. Cue; his sister, Janice Cue Harris; while leaving to cherish his memory; three sisters, Sherry Cue Glover, Mary Jane Cyrus, and Teresa Cue McCray; two brothers, Jerry Wray Cue and William Small; other relatives and loving friends. Friends may call JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St. SE Aiken, SC 29801, 803-649-6123 from 4-6 PM Saturday.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store