NEW ELLENTON - Mrs. Ada M. Pinckney, age 81, of 407 Jackson Ave., passed away Wednesday May 27, 2020 at her residence. Funeral services to be announced. Friends may call the residence, 803-652-2028 or JACKSON-BROOKS CHAPEL, 606 Main St., New Ellenton, SC 29809, 803-649-6123.



