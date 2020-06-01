Ada M. Pinckney
NEW ELLENTON - Mrs. Ada M. Pinckney, age 81, of 407 Jackson Ave., passed away Wednesday May 27, 2020 at her residence. Funeral services to be announced. Friends may call the residence, 803-652-2028 or JACKSON-BROOKS CHAPEL, 606 Main St., New Ellenton, SC 29809, 803-649-6123.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Jun. 1, 2020.