Addie Broadwater Roane

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Addie Broadwater Roane.
Service Information
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC
29841
(803)-279-0026
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Triumph Baptist Church
Philadelphia, SC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Addie Roane
Philadelphia, PA - Funeral services for Mrs. Addie Broadwater Roane will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Triumph Baptist Church, Philadelphia, Pa. Interment will be in Northwood Cemetery.
Mrs. Roane, a native of Aiken County was a member of Mims Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors include her children, Rosa Clacks, Ann Riddick, Benita Brown, Ranea Lewis and Debbie Crafton; two sisters, Rosa Lee Ashley and Charlotte Broadwater Garrett; a host of other relatives and friends.
Savin Funeral Home, Philadelphia is in charge of arrangements.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.