Addie Roane
Philadelphia, PA - Funeral services for Mrs. Addie Broadwater Roane will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Triumph Baptist Church, Philadelphia, Pa. Interment will be in Northwood Cemetery.
Mrs. Roane, a native of Aiken County was a member of Mims Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors include her children, Rosa Clacks, Ann Riddick, Benita Brown, Ranea Lewis and Debbie Crafton; two sisters, Rosa Lee Ashley and Charlotte Broadwater Garrett; a host of other relatives and friends.
Savin Funeral Home, Philadelphia is in charge of arrangements.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 23, 2019