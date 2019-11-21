Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hatcher Funeral Home 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway Graniteville , SC 29829 (803)-593-8778 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Bethel Baptist Church 1127 Bethel Church Rd Aiken , SC View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Bethel Baptist Church 1127 Bethel Church Rd Aiken , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Adie Herron Baynham Widener

Aiken - Mrs. Adie Herron Baynham Widener, 86, of Aiken, SC, widow of Joseph E. Baynham and Jesse L. Widener, entered into rest in the comfort of her home, on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, with her loving and devoted family at her side.

A lifelong resident of Aiken County, SC, she was a daughter of the late William and Essie Kirkland Herron. Her working career began at the Savannah River Site and she later retired from Hubbell Power Systems. She was a dedicated member of Bethel Baptist Church. "Miss Adie", as she was affectionately known, enjoyed many different activities. More than anything however, she enjoyed being with her family, all of whom she dearly loved and they DEARLY LOVED HER!!!

Her loving and devoted family are her daughters and their spouses, Debbie B. and Neal Riddle, Aiken, SC, Tonya B. and R.W. McCormick, Lexington, SC and Donna B. and Joseph Berry, Aiken, SC; siblings, Louise Gunter, Graniteville, SC, Margie Ford, Aiken, SC and L.V. Hatfield and her husband, Coleman, Gilbert, SC; sister-in-law, Joan Herron, Aiken, SC; grandchildren and their spouses, Heather and Joel Pack, Jason and Leslie Waters, Hannah and Kole Helvie, Jonathan and Vanessa Berry, Leslee and John Fortanbary, Kelli and Albert Allen and Michael and Darlene McCormick and great-grandchildren, Chloe Pack, Emily Waters, Jackson Fortanbary, Parker Fortanbary, Harper Helvie, Teaghan Helvie, Brooks Allen, Kendal Ambroz, Whitney Allen, Sidney Allen, Elizabeth McCormick, Katelyn McCormick and Sarah McCormick.

Also preceding her in death were siblings and their spouses, Pansy and Marvin Grover, Shirley and Joe Williamson and Paul Herron, brother-in-laws, Roy Gunter, Charles Dorsett and Edward Ford.

The family will greet friends on Saturday, November 23, 2019, beginning at noon at Bethel Baptist Church, 1127 Bethel Church Rd., Aiken, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2 o'clock at the church. Dr. Albert Allen and Pastor Brancie Stephens will officiate. Interment will follow in Aiken Memorial Gardens, Aiken, SC. Pallbearers will be Eddie Herron, Gene Herron, Jeff Herron, Jonathan Fanning, Andy Seeby, Ken Byrum, Danny Grover and Lee Benson. Her devoted caregivers from Professional Case Management. The family sincerely appreciates, Stacia McLean, Brenda Stroman, KiKi Huggins, Melissa Jackson, Tricilla Davis, Cynthia Terry, Emily Hatcher and Kate Ashe, who will serve as Honorary Pallbearers. The family sincerely appreciates the care given to Miss Adie by Alliance Hospice.

Memorials may be made to Bethel Baptist Church P.O. Box 2168 Aiken, SC 29802.

