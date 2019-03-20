Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adria Acker Singletary. View Sign

Adria Singletary

Winder, GA - Ms. Adria Acker Singletary, age 75, of Winder, Georgia entered eternity March 17, 2019. Adria was born April 28, 1943 in McCalla, Alabama to the late Gwendolyn Jewell Shepherd and Ivan Benton Acker, Sr. Adria was a former resident of Lexington, Georgia and was a longtime past resident of Aiken, South Carolina. She was a longtime High School teacher in Aiken, South Carolina. Adria was once the proud step-mother to Brenda, Deborah and Cynthia Singletary whom she always loved. She was a lifelong horsewoman who learned to ride from her aunts, uncles and a U. S. Army Cavalry Officer. Adria was an educator by profession for over thirty years. She had a passion for teaching and helping others succeed, that was what she loved the most. Ms. Singletary was of The Presbyterian Denomination.

Surviving are Son and Daughter-in-law, Lauren and Lori Singletary of Winder, Georgia, Grandchildren, Derrick Ciccone, Kyle Ciccone and Melanie Adria Ginette Singletary, Siblings, Sharon Daniels of Lawrenceville, Georgia, Ivan Acker, Jr., of Buford, Georgia and Gwendolyn Bradley of Comer, Georgia.

The Family will receive friends Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 9:00 A. M. until 11:00 A. M. at the funeral home. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 A. M. from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home.

Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at

265 Highway 211 NW

Winder , GA 30680

Winder , GA 30680

(770) 867-1361

Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 20, 2019

