|
|
Adriane Denise Bell
Lincolnton, GA - Adriane Denise Bell, 44, of Lincolnton, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, February 2 at Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home with Rev. Ken Creekmore officiating. Burial will follow in Springfield Cemetery.
Ms. Bell was a retired Special Education Teacher in the SC Public School System.
Survivors include her parents, Tommy and Nancy Hutto Bell of Salley; a sister, Jaime (Jameon) Whetstone and a niece, Peyton Whetstone.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Saturday, February 1 at Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Feb. 1 to Feb. 12, 2020