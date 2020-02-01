Home

POWERED BY

Services
Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home
4541 Savannah Hwy.
North, SC 29112
803-247-2651
Resources
More Obituaries for Adriane Bell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adriane Denise Bell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adriane Denise Bell Obituary
Adriane Denise Bell
Lincolnton, GA - Adriane Denise Bell, 44, of Lincolnton, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, February 2 at Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home with Rev. Ken Creekmore officiating. Burial will follow in Springfield Cemetery.
Ms. Bell was a retired Special Education Teacher in the SC Public School System.
Survivors include her parents, Tommy and Nancy Hutto Bell of Salley; a sister, Jaime (Jameon) Whetstone and a niece, Peyton Whetstone.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Saturday, February 1 at Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home.
www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Feb. 1 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adriane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -