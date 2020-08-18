1/1
AIKEN - AEC JOHN R. BURCKHALTER, USN Ret., 81, beloved husband of Rose Ann Sangemino Burckhalter, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
A native of Aiken, John was a son of the late John F. and Eloise Johnson Burckhalter. He graduated from Aiken High School and then joined the U.S. Navy in 1957. He served as a crew member on the USS Intrepid and retired after 20 years following a tour in Iceland in 1977. After his service in the Navy, John worked as an industrial engineer with Memorex-Telex in Raleigh, NC. He retired and returned to Aiken in 2000. John was an active church member where he was a former choir member and greeter and was active in the senior council. He was a member of Talatha Baptist Church. He was an associate member of the James L. Hammonds Marine Corps League Detachment 939. John enjoyed genealogy, travel and helping people.
Surviving are his wife, Rose Ann; his daughter, Annette Burckhalter, both of Aiken; brother, Charles Burckhalter (Denise), North Augusta; sister, Mariann Coleman, (Larry), Belvedere; a number of nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Richard Burckhalter.
A graveside service will be held Thursday morning, August 20th at 10 o'clock in Sunset Memory Gardens, Langley, SC with The Rev. Jordan Bird officiating. Military Honors will be accorded by the United States Navy Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association (heart.org) or the Parkinson's Foundation (Parkinson.org).
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC


Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Aug. 18 to Aug. 26, 2020.
