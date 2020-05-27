Or Copy this URL to Share

Aiken - Ms. Agnes Jennings, 82, of 8978 Gregory Road entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at her residence. Funeral arrangements to be announced at a later date. Friends may call the residence or Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home, 126 Fairfield St. SE., Aiken, SC 29801 @ 803-649-6123.



