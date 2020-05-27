Or Copy this URL to Share

Agnes W. Jennings

Aiken - Mrs. Agnes W. Jennings, age 82, of 8978 Gregory Rd, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday May 26, 2020 at her residence. Funeral services to be announced. Friends may call the residence or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St. SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803-649-6123.



