Aiken - Mrs. Agnes W. Jennings, age 82, of 8978 Gregory Rd, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday May 26, 2020 at her residence. Funeral services to be announced. Friends may call the residence or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St. SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803-649-6123.

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6123
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 27, 2020
I'm at a loss. Agnes was a very special woman. I met her in 1977 when I was 16 years old and we worked together for many years. She was kind, thoughtful, and always willing to help. She would tender advice if I asked, or if she thought it was something I needed. I always loved her and it's terrible to think she is gone. My love goes out to her family.
Jim Kelly
Friend
May 27, 2020
Sorry for your lost.
Edward Blount
Family
