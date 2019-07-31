Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aimee Lindler. View Sign Service Information Shellhouse Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken 924 Hayne Ave. Aiken , SC 29801 (803)-642-3456 Send Flowers Obituary

Aimee Lindler

Aiken - Ms. Aimee Bacot Lindler, 51, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019.

Aimee was a lifelong resident of Aiken, and the daughter of the late Daniel Pons and Janice Sligh Bacot.

She began her dance training at the age of three and danced in her first ballet at the age of twelve. She danced with the Aiken Civic Ballet Company under the direction of Carl Crosby for thirteen years. She became a soloist her first year in the company and shortly after was declaredprincipledancer. She also served as Ballet Mistress for several years. She was selected and attended the South Carolina's Governor's School for the Arts in 1985. Aimee performed in many areas of the state and her dancing appeared on television. She was in high demand as achoreographer and received many awards for this skill. She has choreographed for the Miss Aiken County and Miss Edgefield County Scholarship Pageants, Aiken Diabetes productions, Gateway Productions, and many dances for the Aiken Civic Ballet Company.

Aimee opened her own dance studio, Aiken Ballet School, in 1993. Aimee's passion and talent were evident in the love she put into her students and the many beautiful and elaborate productions she choreographed. The Lion King, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, The Wizard of Oz and the Little Mermaid to name a few. Many of her students have received dance scholarships and and have majored in the field of dance.

The environment of Aiken Ballet School was like that of a family. She encouraged everyone and loved watching her dancers progress through life. Her teachings of dance and life instilleddiscipline and work ethics that have structured many lives.

Growing up, Aimee lovedspending time at the beach playing mermaids, writing skits, and performing shows with her sister and cousins. She could be found riding bikes, building forts, and playing in the Sandy Mountains with the kids from Westcliff. She enjoyed tumbling and gymnastics and was a cheerleader for Pinecrest Elementary and Aiken High School. She was also a talented artist and enjoyed drawing. She had a great sense of humor and loved to have fun with her friends and family. Aimee always wanted to be a mother and deeply loved her children. Even while running a business, she had her children on her hip at all times. She was a mother to many of her dancers and loved them as if they were her own.

Her ability to inspire and love all that have come into her life will always remembered.

Aimee is survived by her children, Caroline Christi (Kevin) Brugh, Sloan Rhyne Lindler, Sullivan Daniel Lindler, Mason Pons Lee, all of Aiken; sister, Allison Bacot (Greg)

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, August 1, 2019, in Bethany Cemetery with the Reverend Jeff Erbskorn officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Tip Toes and Taps,452 W Martintown Rd, North Augusta, SC 29841.

SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC

Aimee's online guest book may be signed

Smith , W. Columbia; brother, Daniel Pons (Veronika) Bacot, II, Irmo; and numerous nieces and nephews.

