Al'esha L. Glover

Aiken - Graveside services for Ms. Al'esha L. Glover, age, 32, of 3962 Dean Bridge Road, Hephzibah, GA who passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 were held Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Ashley Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Survivors include her parents, Allen Raiford Hill and Teresa Glover; two sons, Zy'reion Antonio Glover and Imere Zykeem Glover; one sister, Takellia Glover; one brother, Bilal Henderson. JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, AIKEN, SC.



