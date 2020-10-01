What is there to say he was the best Uncle anyone could ever have. I remember spending the weekends with my grandma (Irene Golden) watching shock theatre and he always loved to scare me, he surely got a kick out of that. To me he was one of a kind and will surely be missed. Know he is singing in God's choir and with my dad. My love to Kelly and Katie and his grandson. All my love, Lori Rutland

