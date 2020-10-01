1/1
Alan L. Golden
Graniteville - Mr. Alan L Golden, 71, of Graniteville, SC, beloved husband of thirty-one years to Kelly Lynch Golden, entered into rest on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, in the comfort of his home.
Born in and a lifelong resident of Aiken County, SC, he was a son of the late Monroe "Mundy" and Carrie Irene Attaway Golden. A Vietnam Veteran, he proudly and with honor served his country in the United States Airforce. He established Golden's Garage in 1981. A devout Christian, he was a member of Clearwater First Baptist Church and on December 31, 1976, he founded the Glory Land Singers. Alan enjoyed farming and spreading the Gospel of the Lord through music. He was happiest when he was spending time with his beloved grandson, Alan Andrew Johnson, who he nicknamed "Ponchinellow".
In addition to his wife, parents and grandson, family members include a daughter and her husband, Katie and Joshua Johnson, Graniteville, SC; brother, the late William "Bill" Golden, several nieces and nephews and Bubba Johnson, of Clearwater, SC, who was like a son to Alan.
The family will greet friends on Friday October 2, 2020, from 5 until 8 o'clock at Clearwater First Baptist Church, Clearwater, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 3 o'clock at Clearwater First Baptist Church. Pastor John Bolin will officiate. Interment with Veterans Honors accorded by a United States Air Force Honor Guard, will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville, SC. Pallbearers will be Joshua Johnson, Josiah Smith, Roy Smith, Bennie Barrs, Ben Barrs, and Ronnie Berry.
The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Alan be made to an education fund that will be established for his grandson, Alan Andrew Johnson or to Clearwater First Baptist Church. (www.clearwaterfbc.org)
Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories and leave a message of condolence for the family.


Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 1 to Oct. 7, 2020.
September 30, 2020
What is there to say he was the best Uncle anyone could ever have. I remember spending the weekends with my grandma (Irene Golden) watching shock theatre and he always loved to scare me, he surely got a kick out of that. To me he was one of a kind and will surely be missed. Know he is singing in God's choir and with my dad. My love to Kelly and Katie and his grandson. All my love, Lori Rutland
Lori Rutland
Family
