Albert Howard
WAGENER - Mr. Howard is the husband of 51 years to Cathereen Bishop Howard. He is the father of Robin (Charles) Halsey, Bubba (Angie) Howard, Tammy Zimmerman, Tucker (Tommy) Swartz, Buck (Mandy) Howard, and Rose (J.J.) Thomas. He is the grandfather of 21 and the great grandfather of 13.
Visitation will be 1 - 2:30 Monday, June 17, 2019 at Bethcar Baptist Church. A Service Celebrating the Life of Mr. Howard will follow at 3 pm with Rev. Chris Addy and Rev. John O'Cain ministering. Mr. Howard will be laid to rest in their family cemetery.
Condolences for the Howard family may be made on line at www.blizzardfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on June 15, 2019