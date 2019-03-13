Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert Skinner. View Sign

Albert Skinner

AIKEN - Albert Jackson "Al" Skinner died Sunday Evening, March 10, 2019, surrounded by his family after a short battle with cancer. He was born in Lanier County, Georgia on July 24th, 1928 to David Jackson Skinner and Nettie Akridge Skinner. He was the third of eight children who grew up on the family farm in Nashville, Georgia. He attended South Georgia Junior College and graduated from the

In 1950 he became the principal of Waterloo School and subsequently principal of Poplar Springs School in Nashville, Georgia. After serving in the United States Army, during which time he was stationed in Japan, he moved to Aiken, South Carolina in 1956 where he was employed by the then Atomic Energy Commission. He was Chief of Nuclear Materials Control and Accountability when he retired from the Department of Energy in 1987. He was proud of his plaque acknowledging his contribution to the development of the thermoelectric generators aboard the Voyager I and II spacecraft. Another notable career achievement was the determination of the correct half-life of Plutonium 239. He was active in the then advisory boards and PTA for the public schools in Aiken and served a term on the United Way. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Aiken, South Carolina and the Huxford Genealogical Society.

In his retirement years he researched and wrote a genealogy of his family's ancestors and descendants. He also wrote his autobiography and self-published both books.

He was preceded in death by his parents, David Jackson Skinner and Nettie Akridge Skinner; his brothers, William Franklin Skinner, David Jackson Skinner Jr., and George Thomas Skinner; and his sister, Pauline Skinner Riel.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Elizabeth "Beth" Honea Skinner and their five children: Dr. Steven (Cindy) Skinner, Greenwood, SC; Karen Skinner Lamonds, Darlington, SC; David (Alexandria) Skinner, Columbia, SC; Anne Skinner, Centerville, GA; and Jim Skinner, Aiken, SC. Grandchildren: Josh (Mary Kate) Skinner, Casey (Jose) Rodriguez Skinner, Ben (Lauren) Skinner, Sarah (Chris Nelson) Skinner, Clarissa Skinner, Jay Skinner, Laura (Doug) Camus, and Glenn Lamonds. Great grandchildren: Mary Margaret Skinner, Rosemary Dula Skinner, Gabriella Rose Rodriguez Skinner, Logan Albert Rodriguez Skinner, Elena Elizabeth Rodriguez Skinner, and Athena Raphael Elizabeth Nelson. Brother: Charlie Howard (Mary) Skinner, Macon, GA. Sisters: Eloise Skinner Nash, Lilburn, GA; Kathleen Skinner Hendley, Nashville, GA; Elizabeth Garner Skinner, Ray City, GA; and Louise Forte Skinner, Union City, GA. He is also survived by 18 nieces and nephews; 30 great nieces and nephews; and 25 great-great nieces and nephews.

Burial will be in Southlawn Cemetery at 10:30 AM, March 14th followed by a Memorial Service at the Aiken's First Baptist Church at 2:00 PM. The family will greet family and friends at the church following the service.

Memorials may be made to the New Ramah Cemetery fund at 3148 Garner Road, Ray City, GA 31645.

