Alberta Robinson Deveraux

RIDGE SPRING - Graveside services for Alberta Robinson Deveraux, 82, of Ridge Spring, SC will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Monetta Baptist Church Cemetery, Monetta, SC. Due to COVID-19 we ask that everyone who attends the service to please wear a mask. Thank you. There will be a Public Viewing Tuesday from 1:00 PM- 6:00 PM. Please wear mask. If you don't have a mask, No entrance.

Davis Funeral Home Inc., 412 Merritt Ave., Ridge Spring, SC 29129 is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store