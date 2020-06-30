Alberta Robinson Deveraux
Alberta Robinson Deveraux
RIDGE SPRING - Graveside services for Alberta Robinson Deveraux, 82, of Ridge Spring, SC will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Monetta Baptist Church Cemetery, Monetta, SC. Due to COVID-19 we ask that everyone who attends the service to please wear a mask. Thank you. There will be a Public Viewing Tuesday from 1:00 PM- 6:00 PM. Please wear mask. If you don't have a mask, No entrance.
Davis Funeral Home Inc., 412 Merritt Ave., Ridge Spring, SC 29129 is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Davis Funeral Home Inc
412 Merritt St
Ridge Spring, SC 29129
(803) 685-5120
Thank You.
