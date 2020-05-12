Alberta Scott

AIKEN - Mrs. Alberta H. Scott, 96, entered into rest May 11, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Funeral arrangements will be announced.

Mrs. Scott was a member of the Mt. Hill Baptist Church and was an elementary school teacher for 42 years.

Survivors include her daughter, Debra Mack, Aiken; a son, Lenwood (Beverly) Scott, Atlanta, GA; one sister, Mable Burris, Aiken; 4 Grandchildren; 3 Great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

Family and friends may call the residence of her daughter, Debra Mack, 323 Sumter St.

G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY

390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store