AIKEN - Mrs. Alberta H. Scott, 96, entered into rest May 11, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Mrs. Scott was a member of the Mt. Hill Baptist Church and was an elementary school teacher for 42 years.
Survivors include her daughter, Debra Mack, Aiken; a son, Lenwood (Beverly) Scott, Atlanta, GA; one sister, Mable Burris, Aiken; 4 Grandchildren; 3 Great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
Family and friends may call the residence of her daughter, Debra Mack, 323 Sumter St.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY
390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 12, 2020.
