Alberta Scott
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alberta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alberta Scott
AIKEN - The graveside service for Mrs. Alberta H. Scott will be 1:30 pm Monday, May 18, 2020, at the Scott-Kitchings Cemetery in Windsor, SC, with Rev. Lorenzo Washington officiating.
Family and friends may call the residence of her daughter, Debra Mack, 323 Sumter Sr or from 3pm-5pm Sunday at the funeral home.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY
390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 648-0134
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 13, 2020
Miss Alberta was truly a Sweetheart! A true teacher to all she met. My prayers for Comfort for Debra, Lenwood and the Family!
Vanessa
Friend
May 13, 2020
When I was in the 5th grade at Pinecrest Elementary , Mrs Scott was my home room teacher. She made all of us feel loved. Hers was truly a life well spent. I will be forever grateful for her kind heart toward her students.
Alphonsa
Student
May 12, 2020
God bless my family at this time of sorrow.
Oliver/Susanna family
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved