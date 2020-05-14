Or Copy this URL to Share

Alberta Scott

AIKEN - The graveside service for Mrs. Alberta H. Scott will be 1:30 pm Monday, May 18, 2020, at the Scott-Kitchings Cemetery in Windsor, SC, with Rev. Lorenzo Washington officiating.

Family and friends may call the residence of her daughter, Debra Mack, 323 Sumter Sr or from 3pm-5pm Sunday at the funeral home.

G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY

390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134



