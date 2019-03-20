Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alecia Lawless. View Sign

Alecia Lawless-Derochie

MACON, GA - Alecia Lawless-Derochie, 36 passed away March 15, 2019 in Macon, Georgia. She was born and lived most of her life in Aiken, South Carolina. Alecia loved to fish, coupon, be a baseball mom, and take care of others. She is survived by her two sons, Landon Brooks Lawless and Logan Conan Lawless, stepson Caleb Barber, her husband Steven Derochie, father John William Lawless, Jr. (Debbie), mother Kimberly Vinson Drinkwine (Matt), grandmother Phyllis Lawless, step grandmother Martha Vinson, siblings Amber Leigh Lawless, Shannon Kerrigan Elliott (Russell), Kaitlyn Presley Lawless, Bailey Madison Lawless, and William Dalton Lawless, aunts Cindy Gossett (Mike), Kim Farmer (Mark) and Angelique Parker (David), 6 cousins, a niece and nephew, and many other family members. She was predeceased by her paternal grandfather, John William Lawless, Sr., maternal grandparents, James C. Vinson and Gary M. and Mildred Claire Hanks.

A memorial service will be held on Friday March 22nd at 11:00 am at NewSpring Church, 1108 Cedar Lane, Aiken, SC 29801. All are welcome to join us later that afternoon to release her ashes at one of her favorite places, Clarks Hill Recreation Area at Lake Thurmond.

Memorials can be made in Alecia's memory to the Twin Lakes Recovery Center, 398 State Hwy 11, Monroe, GA 30655 which held a special place in Alecia's heart.

"Don't cry for the lost, smile for the living"

Alecia Lawless-DerochieMACON, GA - Alecia Lawless-Derochie, 36 passed away March 15, 2019 in Macon, Georgia. She was born and lived most of her life in Aiken, South Carolina. Alecia loved to fish, coupon, be a baseball mom, and take care of others. She is survived by her two sons, Landon Brooks Lawless and Logan Conan Lawless, stepson Caleb Barber, her husband Steven Derochie, father John William Lawless, Jr. (Debbie), mother Kimberly Vinson Drinkwine (Matt), grandmother Phyllis Lawless, step grandmother Martha Vinson, siblings Amber Leigh Lawless, Shannon Kerrigan Elliott (Russell), Kaitlyn Presley Lawless, Bailey Madison Lawless, and William Dalton Lawless, aunts Cindy Gossett (Mike), Kim Farmer (Mark) and Angelique Parker (David), 6 cousins, a niece and nephew, and many other family members. She was predeceased by her paternal grandfather, John William Lawless, Sr., maternal grandparents, James C. Vinson and Gary M. and Mildred Claire Hanks.A memorial service will be held on Friday March 22nd at 11:00 am at NewSpring Church, 1108 Cedar Lane, Aiken, SC 29801. All are welcome to join us later that afternoon to release her ashes at one of her favorite places, Clarks Hill Recreation Area at Lake Thurmond.Memorials can be made in Alecia's memory to the Twin Lakes Recovery Center, 398 State Hwy 11, Monroe, GA 30655 which held a special place in Alecia's heart."Don't cry for the lost, smile for the living" Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close