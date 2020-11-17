Alex Adams
AIKEN - Mr. Alex M. Adams, 49, of 3525 Augustus Rd, entered into rest November 14, 2020. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Mr. Adams was a member of the Montmorenci Baptist Church and a graduate of Aiken High School.
Survivors include: three Daughters, Shaquana Oakman, Tiyana Oakman, Marika Paige all of Aiken; one son, Akeem Adams, Aiken; his mother, Adlee Adams, Aiken; one sister, Tosonya (Gary) Robinson, Columbia, SC; 2 Grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134www.glbrightharpmortuary.com