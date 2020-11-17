1/
Alex Adams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alex's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alex Adams
AIKEN - Mr. Alex M. Adams, 49, of 3525 Augustus Rd, entered into rest November 14, 2020. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Mr. Adams was a member of the Montmorenci Baptist Church and a graduate of Aiken High School.
Survivors include: three Daughters, Shaquana Oakman, Tiyana Oakman, Marika Paige all of Aiken; one son, Akeem Adams, Aiken; his mother, Adlee Adams, Aiken; one sister, Tosonya (Gary) Robinson, Columbia, SC; 2 Grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
www.glbrightharpmortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Nov. 17 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 648-0134
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved