I don't even know where to start. One of my best friends. We have years of memories. A terrific man, funny and always made me laugh and smile. He was always there for me. He loved the LORD, we laughed together, cried together, prayed together. I will miss him beyond words. May GOD wrap his love, mercy and protection around his friends and family. I love you Alex ~Kathy Moseley Harden

Kathy Moseley Harden

Friend