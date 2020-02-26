|
|
Alexa Luszcz
AIKEN - After her mother's warm embrace and gentle kiss goodnight, Alexa Luszcz, 21 passed away into the loving arms of God in the comfort and safety of her home. Born September 22, 1998 in Poway CA, she is the daughter of Edward P. Luszcz and Jeanine Weaver Luszcz, and little sister of Ryan H. Zakeri.
Alexa was a senior at the University of South Carolina, Columbia, majoring in Public Health Administration with a minor in Spanish. She was expected to graduate this spring with honors, and had plans to study epidemiology in graduate school.
She was a former student at Saint Mary Help of Christian Catholic School where she excelled in soccer, basketball and golf. Alexa graduated with honors from South Aiken High School, and was a 4 year letterman on the Women's golf team.
She is preceded in death by her loving grandmothers, Pauline Luszcz of Ludlow MA, and Lola Weaver of Aiken, SC. as well as her aunt Donna Luszcz, Cousin Joe Bottom, and uncles Peter and Richard Luszcz of Ludlow MA, Mike Miller and Dennis Wade of CA.
She is survived by her aunts Diane, Charmaine, Renee and Nita in CA, and uncles Bill and Jim Weaver of PA, her aunts Christine, Anna, Terry of Ludlow MA and uncles AJ, Henry, and John also of Ludlow MA. The also leaves behind her cousins Sarah Chrissy, John, Julie, Johnny, Jennifer, Jessica, Christina Charlie, Maria, Joseph, Michael April, Jason, Katie, Elizabeth, Katherine, Doug, Michelle, Darin, Dan, David, Missy, Nicole, Jimmy, Colton, Andy, Emily, and Hannah.
Our Dear Alexa Anne was truly a child of God. In the 21 years of her life she never raised her voice or slammed the door at us in anger. As a father I would say a prayer of thanks to God every night when I'd walk past her room for giving us this beloved child to raise, care and nurture. This precious child taught us unconditional love, kindness and humility. She was the tie that bound us, and the light that made us a happy loving family.
Some of our proudest moments as parent's were Alexa being twice the recipient of the Aiken's Women's Clubs Celebration of Character Award as well as the recipient of the Mrs. Donna Waters Christian Citizenship and Character Award from St. Mary Help of Christian Catholic School. We cite these particular achievements because they epitomize who Alexa was. She personified the axiom "Character is what you are doing when nobody's looking."
As a father I will miss my fishing buddy and golf partner. She was so fun to be with. Alexa had a great sense of humor. She and her mother would be constantly laughing at me for some dumb thing I did or said.
As parents we have no regrets except that she was taken too early from us. There were no conversations or texts that didn't end in "I love you." She was funny, beautiful and kind and we will miss her terribly.
The family will receive friends Friday, February 28, 2020 from 6-8PM with a Prayer Vigil being recited at 6:30PM, at The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave. SW, Aiken, SC 29801.
The Requiem Mass will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10AM at The Old Historic St. Mary Help of Christian Catholic Church, 203 Park Ave. SW with The Rev. Fr. Gregory Wilson as celebrant.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Alexa's memory to The St. Mary Help of Christian Catholic School, 118 York St. SE, Aiken, SC 29801.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Feb. 26 to Mar. 4, 2020