Alexander P. BellottiAIKEN - Alexander P. Bellotti Sr., age 93, entered into rest Sunday, September 6, 2020, at his residence.Mr. Bellotti was born May 6, 1927 in Coalport, PA to the late Fiorindo Bellotti and the late Alesandrina Bellotti. He proudly served his country in the US Navy. Mr. Bellotti was a communicant of Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Lexington, SC and a former communicant of St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in Aiken, SC. He was an avid woodworker, and a die-hard Steeler and Pirates fan. He loved his family very much.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by eight sisters.Survivors include his beloved wife of sixty-seven years, Donna Bellotti; seven children, Paul Bellotti (Suzanne), Harrisburg, PA, James Bellotti (Diane), Gaffney, SC, David Bellotti (Sharon), Pittsburgh, PA, Mark Bellotti (Laura), Denver, CO, Linda McNutt, Pelion, SC, Peter Bellotti, Pelion, SC, and Michael Bellotti (Cecelia), Pittsburgh, PA; three sisters, Florinda Kelty, Desales McGuire, and Anna Marie Bacon; fourteen grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren.Friends may call on Thursday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at George Funeral Home. A prayer service will be said at 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening.A Requiem Mass will be said at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, Fairfield St., Aiken, SC. Final Prayers and Commendation will follow in Calvary Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, PO Box 438, Aiken, SC 29802.The Historic George Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.