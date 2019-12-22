|
|
Alexes Hayes
AIKEN - Ms. Alexes O. Hayes, 26, entered into rest December 20, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Ms. Hayes was a member of the Jehovah's Witnesses.
Survivors include her mother, Kelley Hayes, Aiken; her father, Julius (Monique) Hayes, Virginia Beach, VA; a sister, Amaiya Hayes, Virginia Beach, VA; a brother, Julius Hayes II, Virginia Beach, VA; maternal grandparents, Roscoe & Bernice Stanley, Aiken; and a host of other relatives.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Dec. 22, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020