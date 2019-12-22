Home

POWERED BY

Services
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 648-0134
Resources
More Obituaries for Alexes Hayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexes Hayes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alexes Hayes Obituary
Alexes Hayes
AIKEN - Ms. Alexes O. Hayes, 26, entered into rest December 20, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Ms. Hayes was a member of the Jehovah's Witnesses.
Survivors include her mother, Kelley Hayes, Aiken; her father, Julius (Monique) Hayes, Virginia Beach, VA; a sister, Amaiya Hayes, Virginia Beach, VA; a brother, Julius Hayes II, Virginia Beach, VA; maternal grandparents, Roscoe & Bernice Stanley, Aiken; and a host of other relatives.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Dec. 22, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alexes's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -