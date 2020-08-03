Alexis "Al" Caraballo Sr.
AIKEN - Alexis Caraballo Sr., age 59, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020.
Al was born September 18, 1960 in Caguas, Puerto Rico to the late Wifredo Caraballo and Saturnina Vega. At the age of nine, he moved to Brooklyn, NY. He proudly served his country in the US Air Force. He had been a resident of the area since 1987. Al began his career at the Savannah River Site working for the Department of Defense in 1983. He spent the remainder of his career in security for SRS working with Wackenhut and most recently with Centerra for over thirty-five years. Al was an avid reader, he loved nature and astronomy. Al enjoyed learning new things every day and spreading that knowledge to others. He also enjoyed exercising and running. He participated in various races and trained others to race as well. He was a great dancer and enjoyed music and photography. Al loved spending time with his family and meeting new people. He was passionate about history and lived his life as an adventure. Al was energetic, curious, fun, competitive, and the life of the party. He attracted people and was kindhearted and genuine. He will be remembered for being helpful and loving.
Survivors include his beloved wife of thirty-three years, Antoinette Priester Caraballo; a son, Alexis Caraballo Jr. (Christine), Wilmington, DE; a daughter, Angelique Caraballo, Austin, TX; siblings: Wilfredo, Orlando Luis, Iris, Nancy, Wilfredo Jr., Daisey, Richard, Jesus Manuel "Mannie", Evelyn, Janette, Maria-Judith, Enid, and Eddie; aunts, Modesta and Maria "Cuca"; his in-laws: Ollie, Inez, Karen, Robina, Jeannie, Emma, Gabe, and Anthony; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family that he stood by very closely.
Friends may call on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at George Funeral Home.
A private graveside service will be held in Hopeland Memorial Garden in Barnwell, SC. You may view the live-stream of the service Wednesday, August 5th, 2020 beginning at 10:00 a.m. on the official George Funeral Home & Cremation Center Facebook page (www.facebook.com/GFHCC
).
Memorial contributions may be directed to The American Cancer Society
or Forces United or to the charity of one's choice
.
The Historic George Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
