Alfado B. Hagood
BLACKVILLE - Age 88, entered into eternal rest on Sat., June 27, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Centers. Arrangements are pending. MILLER'S FUNERAL HOME, 136 KERSHAW ST. SE, AIKEN - (803) 649-2055 - www.millersfuneralhome.net
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Jun. 29, 2020.