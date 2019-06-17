Alfred Adams
Williston - Mr. Alfred Richard Adams, age 54, of 3095 Avocet Circle, husband of Mrs. Annetta Adams, father of Angela Gaskins and Kenya Kirk, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at his residence.
Funeral services will be held 11 AM Friday, June 21, 2019 at Mt. Hill Missionary Baptist Church, (Viewing 10-11 AM), 185 Old Tory Trail, with Rev. Lorenzo Washington, Pastor. Burial will follow in the Presley-Adams Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Mt. Hill on Thursday from 6-8 PM.
Friends may call the residence or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield Street SE., Aiken, SC 29801 @ 803-649-6123 from 1-4 PM Thursday.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from June 17 to June 19, 2019