Service Information
Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC
29201
(803)-771-7799
Obituary
Alice Ellison
COLUMBIA - Mrs. Alice Marie Smith Ellison
Columbia-A homegoing service for Mrs. Alice Marie Smith Ellison will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Smyrna Baptist Church, Springfield, SC, with burial in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. this evening (Friday), at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel.
Surviving are her sons, Alvin Leon Ellison, Vernon Cecil Ellison, Carl Michael Ellison, and Thaddeus Cornell Ellison, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Apr. 26, 2019
