Alice Jewel Yaun Turner
Alice Jewel Yaun Turner
Aiken - ALICE JEWEL YAUN TURNER, 89, died Monday, August 3, 2020 at her residence.
Born in Augusta, GA, Jewel was a daughter of Leonard and Sallie Mae Seago Yaun. She was a lifelong resident of Aiken and retired from the Aiken County School District. She was a lifelong member of Aiken's First Baptist Church. Jewel was a humble, selfless person who loved her family dearly. Always considerate of others, she had a special place in her heart for children and members of the military.
Survivors include her daughter, Julie Ann Couch (Edward), Beech Island; her son, William David Turner, Aiken; grandson, Davidson Couch; great-granddaughter, Kayleigh Wheeler; brothers, Andrew Yaun, Graniteville, Leonard A. Yaun, Jr. (Martha), Aiken.
A graveside service will be held Friday afternoon, August 7th at 5 o'clock in Graniteville Cemetery with The Rev. Dr. Fred W. Andrea III officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Aiken's First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 3157, Aiken, SC 29802 (www.fbcaiken.org/giving)
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME,
715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Visit the online guestbook at
www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com


Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Aug. 6 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Graveside service
05:00 PM
Graniteville Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC 29803
803-641-4401
