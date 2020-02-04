|
|
Alice Nelson Burdette
Aiken - ALICE NELSON BURDETTE, 93, widow of Harry Lee Burdette, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 at Pepper Hill Nursing and Rehab Center.
A native of Belle, WV, Alice was a daughter of the late Youell Wayne and Ruth Bleau Nelson. She lived in Aiken since 1953 and was a homemaker. She was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church where she was a member of the Fellowship Sunday School Class and was formerly active in the United Methodist Women. She was the founder in 1971 of the St. John's Quilters. She was an avid golfer, a charter member of the Carolina Square and Round Dance Club and was a former volunteer for Meals on Wheels and ACTS.
Survivors include three sons, Wayne Lee Burdette (Barbara), Niceville, FL, Richard Grayson Burdette (Kim), San Antonio, TX, Lawrence Bruce Burdette (Leslie), Aiken; grandchildren, Jason Burdette, Christopher Burdette, Gabrielle Burdette, Stuart Burdette, Amy Wood, Brooke Giacomin, Cameron Burdette, Stephanie Hayes and Shawn Jensen; twelve great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth Surbaugh, Copper Hill, VA. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Nelson and a sister, Anne Tippenhauer.
The family will receive friends Thursday evening, February 6th from 6 until 8 o'clock at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be Friday morning, February 7th at 11 o'clock at St. John's United Methodist Church with The Revs. Dr. Tim McClendon and Tresco Shannon officiating. Private interment will be in Sunset Memory Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be directed to ACTS (actsofaiken.org).
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Visit the online guestbook at
www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Feb. 4 to Feb. 12, 2020