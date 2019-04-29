Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cole Funeral Home 1544 University Pkwy Aiken , SC 29801 (803)-648-7175 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Cole Funeral Home 1544 University Pkwy Aiken , SC 29801 View Map Visitation Following Services Cole Funeral Home 1544 University Pkwy Aiken , SC 29801 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Alison Elizabeth Thomas

AIKEN - A celebration of life service for Miss. Alison Elizabeth Thomas age 38 will be held 11:00 am Tuesday April 30, 2019 at Cole Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Richard McWhite officiating. Interment will be private. Alison entered into rest Thursday April 25, 2019 at Augusta University Medical Center (MCG). She was a native and a life long resident of AIken County and a daughter of Mr. Glenn (Dot) Thomas, Aiken and the late Mrs. Sybil Featherstone Thomas. Alison was a certified Opthalmic Medical Technician and had been associated with Spec's in Aiken. For the past few years Alison was a home care provider for several in Aiken County. She had a love for fishing, camping, boating and going shopping with her sister April, and was a member of Redd's Branch Baptist Church. Additional survivors include a very close friend, Richard "Bo" Cooper, Aiken; one daughter, Bailey Orander, Aiken; one brother, Phillip Thomas, Sr., Aiken; one sister, S. April (Patrick) Taylor, Aiken; a niece, Megan Taylor , Aiken; four nephews, Donovan, Justin, Kamdyn Taylor, and Phillip Thomas, Jr., Florida; Several aunts and uncles and cousins. Her fur baby Taco. In lieu of flowers the family suggest that memorials be made to the SPCA Albrecht Center of Animal Welfare, 199 Willow Run Road, Aiken, SC 29801. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home following the service. COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY (118 BY PASS) AIKEN, SC 29801. 803-648-7175.

Please sign the online registry at:



Alison Elizabeth ThomasAIKEN - A celebration of life service for Miss. Alison Elizabeth Thomas age 38 will be held 11:00 am Tuesday April 30, 2019 at Cole Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Richard McWhite officiating. Interment will be private. Alison entered into rest Thursday April 25, 2019 at Augusta University Medical Center (MCG). She was a native and a life long resident of AIken County and a daughter of Mr. Glenn (Dot) Thomas, Aiken and the late Mrs. Sybil Featherstone Thomas. Alison was a certified Opthalmic Medical Technician and had been associated with Spec's in Aiken. For the past few years Alison was a home care provider for several in Aiken County. She had a love for fishing, camping, boating and going shopping with her sister April, and was a member of Redd's Branch Baptist Church. Additional survivors include a very close friend, Richard "Bo" Cooper, Aiken; one daughter, Bailey Orander, Aiken; one brother, Phillip Thomas, Sr., Aiken; one sister, S. April (Patrick) Taylor, Aiken; a niece, Megan Taylor , Aiken; four nephews, Donovan, Justin, Kamdyn Taylor, and Phillip Thomas, Jr., Florida; Several aunts and uncles and cousins. Her fur baby Taco. In lieu of flowers the family suggest that memorials be made to the SPCA Albrecht Center of Animal Welfare, 199 Willow Run Road, Aiken, SC 29801. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home following the service. COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY (118 BY PASS) AIKEN, SC 29801. 803-648-7175.Please sign the online registry at: [email protected] Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Apr. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close